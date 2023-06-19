Scott Disick has prioritized staying on good terms with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — which includes reaching out to the couple amid their pregnancy news.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Talentless cofounder, 40, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Kardashian, 44.

During a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 17, the Poosh founder announced that she is expecting her fourth child — her first with the 47-year-old drummer. Kardashian surprised attendees as she held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The idea was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to daughter Atiana, 24 — who Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Disick has previously addressed the challenges he faced since Kardashian and Barker took their romance public. (The pair got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot with three separate ceremonies less than a year later.)

“Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” the New York native, who dated Kardashian from 2006 to 2015, said on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April 2022. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all. It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

According to the source, Disick has held out hope about reconciling with the mother of his kids. “Although he knows it’s not realistic, a part of him will always hold out for him and Kourtney to get back together,” the insider reveals. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

Disick, who has dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin since his split from Kardashian, is still adjusting to his new normal with the reality star.

“Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating,” the source concludes. “Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

