Shanna Moakler is feeling the love amid news that ex-husband Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are expecting their first child together.

“Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

While Moakler — who shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with the Blink-182 drummer, 47 — is excited for her ex and the Poosh founder, 44, she’s currently focused on the positives in her own world.

“Shanna is too busy living her best life and doesn’t have the time or energy for any negativity in her life,” the insider says, noting that Moakler is currently “focused on her kids” as well as her new show, Growing Up Supermodel, and “all her other projects which take up most of her time.”

Barker — who was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008 — has been a hands-on father with his two children and his once-stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The musician expanded his brood in May 2022 when he and Kardashian tied the knot and he subsequently became the stepfather to her three children. The Poosh founder shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. (The former couple called it quits in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.)

Since their nuptials later year, Barker and Kardashian have been vocal about their ups and downs while trying to conceive a baby together. In late 2022, Kardashian revealed that she stopped in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments after struggling to get pregnant.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. She later confessed during a May episode of The Kardashians that the process mentally “took a toll” on her and the hormones “impacted” her health.

However, announced on Friday, June 16, that she is expecting her fourth baby. During her husband’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, Kardashian surprised her partner with a sign from the crowd that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The poster was reminiscent of the brand’s iconic “All the Small Things” music video, which premiered 14 years prior.

Barker, for his part, was stunned as he made his way from the stage into the crowd to give his wife a big hug and kiss. Kardashian later shared a video of the reveal with her social media followers.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, June 18, while revealing her baby bump for the first time to fans. Barker replied in the comments, writing, “God is great 🙏🏼❤️.”

While the couple’s celebrity fans showed their love via social media, Disick, for his part, chose to keep his well-wishes private.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, June 19. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”