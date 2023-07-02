Kourtney Kardashian is keeping fans up on her pregnancy progress before she welcomes her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 44, joined Barker, 47, in Denver on Saturday, July 1, days before his Blink-182 band’s concert at the Ball Arena. After the twosome took in the sights, the Kardashians star shared a selfie of her baby bump when she got into the hotel elevator.

Kardashian uploaded the photo to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 2, alongside a black heart emoji. In the snap, the reality TV star looked casual in her white graphic tee, black leggings and matching trench coat. Kardashian, who exposed the underside of her belly for the snapshot, completed her look with a pair of coordinating combat boots.

The Lemme founder announced last month that she is pregnant with her fourth baby, which will be her first with Barker. Kardashian coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian shared her pregnancy news at the drummer’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16, holding up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” poster. The sign pays homage to his group’s “All the Small Things” music video.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram several hours later, alongside the first photos of her baby bump.

Less than one week later, Kardashian and her husband — who wed in May 2022 — hosted a rock ’n’ roll-themed sex reveal party. During the June 24 bash, they learned that they are expecting a baby boy.

“They planned it in less than 48 hours,” a Saturday post on Kardashian’s Poosh blog read, recapping the celebration. “The initial plan was always to have Travis play the drums, and since baby pink and blue wasn’t really on-brand for them, an on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt’s elevated, chic aesthetic), made the ‘Tour Stop’ vibe come together naturally. Of course, many thanks to event planner Corrie Mendes, who they called Thursday night when the idea struck, for setting it all in motion.”

Between Blink-182’s concert gigs, Barker came home for the celebration. While Kardashian attended his Los Angeles shows, a source later told Us Weekly that it is not “realistic” for her to attend all of the remaining dates.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly. He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can.”

The insider added that Kardashian is “making sure she takes really good care of herself” throughout her pregnancy.