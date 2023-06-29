Travis Barker teased that he and wife Kourtney Kardashian have chosen a name for their son.

“I already know his name 😉,” the Blink-182 drummer, 47, commented via Instagram on a post that Kardashian, 44, shared on Wednesday, June 28, showing off her growing baby bump. While Barker didn’t spill the beans, many fans of the couple flocked to comments to share their guesses for the bundle of joy’s moniker.

In the slideshow, the Kardashians star donned a form-fitting gray baby blue jumpsuit with a back belt and white shoes. The look is the same outfit she wore to her and Barker’s June sex reveal party, where they learned they were having a baby boy.

In addition to some solo shots of Kardashian, she and Barker also posed together staring into each other’s eyes lovingly as they stood in front of a pool. In the background of one photo, party guests can be seen mingling as the duo embrace.

Earlier this month, the reality star surprised fans at Blink-182’s Los Angeles show by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” announcing they were expecting to the whole world with a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video. Barker is currently on tour with Blink-182 and is expected to be on a world tour for much of the next year with intermittent breaks.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s plans before they welcome their first child together. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

The insider noted that while Barker can’t always be by his wife’s side, Kardashian can count on her family and kids to assist her throughout her pregnancy. Kardashian is the mother of three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. ​He also has a close bond with stepdaughter Atiana, 24, Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“[Kourtney] has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need,” the insider shared. “It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’ life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, has also shared her excitement for her eldest daughter as she expands her family.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!” Jenner, 67 — who is the grandmother of 12 — shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 25. “Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!”