Alabama Barker surprised her mom, Shanna Moakler, with a bouquet of flowers days after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announced that they are expecting a baby.

Moakler, 48, took to social media on Tuesday, June 20, to share a video of the bright pink and white floral arrangement. “I love you,” the former beauty pageant queen captioned the Instagram Story.

In the clip, Moakler also showed 17-year-old Alabama’s note to her, which read, “Just because. I love you Mom.” Alabama, for her part, reshared the video to her Instagram account.

The sweet gesture comes after Moakler’s ex-husband, 47, confirmed that he is expanding his family with Kardashian, 44. During a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 16, the reality star surprised attendees when she held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The idea was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Moakler was thrilled for the pair amid their milestone moment. “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” the insider revealed. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, meanwhile, explained that she knew about the pregnancy before Kardashian publicly announced the news. “I’ve known for weeks, this is not new news to me,” she commented via Instagram. “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

Moakler, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, has previously discussed how her relationship with her children shifted amid their father’s romance with Kardashian. (The Rhode Island native shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama with Travis.)

In April 2021, Alabama made headlines when she claimed her mother was absent from her life. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Moakler’s youngest child wrote to her Instagram followers. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

One month later, Landon told a TikTok troll that the CBS personality “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad is.

In response, Moakler referred to her children’s claims as “false,” exclusively telling Us at the time, “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

After publicly mending their issues, Moakler has documented her quality moments with Alabama and Landon on social media.