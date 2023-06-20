Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a fun night out with her family after announcing her pregnancy.

The Poosh founder, 44, was joined by Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner at a Blink-182 concert on Monday, June 19. In footage uploaded by Khloé, 38, via Instagram Stories, the trio showed their support for Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, at his gig in California. Kourtney’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, was also in the audience.

“Let’s gooooo. I have no idea what is happening by the way. Living my best rockstar life,” the Good American cofounder captioned a clip showing the drummer, 47, performing on stage. In other videos from the night, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, 67, and Penelope made funny faces at the camera.

The outing comes days after Kourtney confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Barker. During a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 17, the reality star surprised attendees when she held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The idea was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Along with Penelope, Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to 24-year-old Atiana, who Moakler, 48, welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

As Kourtney’s pregnancy made headlines, Khloé took to social media to celebrate the adorable reveal. “Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “I love you and baby soooooo much.”

Kris, for her part, shared the pregnancy announcement via her Instagram Story alongside six red heart emojis. Kourtney and Barker also received love from Kendall Jenner, who “liked” the social media upload, and Kim Kardashian, who teased via her Instagram Story, “We’re having a Kravis baby.”

The wellness guru’s siblings weren’t the only ones to reach out with well-wishes. According to a source, Kourtney received a private message from Disick, 40, as well.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the former couple, who dated from 2006 to 2015. “Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating. Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

A second insider told Us that Barker’s ex-wife is also thrilled for the pair amid their milestone moment. “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” the source revealed. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”