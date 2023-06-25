Beyoncé, Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna and more stars have put their love on top to reveal pregnancies in creative ways.

Beyoncé set the bar when she announced at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting their first child. The “Single Ladies” songstress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, where she cradled her growing belly through her orange Lanvin gown.

During the awards ceremony, Beyoncé let her pregnancy steal the show when she took the stage. The former Destiny’s Child artist concluded her performance medley with her song “Love on Top.” At the end of the number, Beyoncé opened her sequin blazer to show off her baby bump.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn, daughter Blue Ivy, was born in January 2012. Nearly five years later, they topped their initial reveal to share that the Grammy-winning icon was expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote via Instagram in February 2017, sharing a lingerie pic of herself cradling her stomach. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The musical legends, who wed in 2008, welcomed twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017.

Kardashian, for her part, paid homage to her husband Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182, when it came time to reveal that she was expecting her fourth child. The Kardashians star, who married Barker in May 2022, confirmed her pregnancy in June 2023 with a homemade “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign at his group’s concert in Los Angeles. The poster referenced a similar one that was featured in Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” music video.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus exclaimed after he first noticed the sign. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

Kardashian and Barker’s newest addition will be their first child together, but baby No. 7 for their blended brood. The Poosh founder shares sons Mason, born in December 2009, and Reign, born in December 2014, and daughter Penelope, born in July 2012, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker coparents son Landon, born in October 2003, and daughter Alabama, born in December 2005, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with former partner Oscar de la Hoya.

Scroll below to see the most creative celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time: