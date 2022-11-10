Red carpet glow! Katie Stevens is pregnant with her and husband Paul DiGiovanni’s first child.

The Bold Type alum, 28, debuted her baby bump as she and her husband, 34, walked the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 9. The pair were in attendance at the awards show because the music executive is nominated as a producer for Single of the Year contender “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan.

The actress and the former Boys Like Girls guitarist tied the knot in October 2019 after dating for five years.

“When someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle 😍 love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️,” Stevens wrote via Instagram in February 2018.

The Faking It star celebrated her nuptials with her The Bold Type costar, Meghann Fahy and Freeform producer Bianca Iermieri, at her bachelorette party in September 2019.

“This girl made me feel so special this weekend and planned me a bachelorette night filled with the best people and most hysterical experiences! thank you @meghannfahy and @biancaiermieri,” Stevens wrote via Instagram at the time.

In an interview with PopSugar in June 2018, the American Idol alum explained that DiGiovanni proposed to her by giving her a stack of letters in 2015 while the two were in a long-distance relationship.

“He wrote like, ‘Open when you’re on the plane to see me,’ ‘Open when [you] wake up early,’ ‘Open when you miss me,’ and one letter said, ‘Do not open until I say so. Important,’” she recalled.

Stevens kept the last envelope unopened until she and the musician traveled to Switzerland several years later.

“I had it in my nightstand table for three years,” she said. “And he stole it out of my nightstand, brought it to Switzerland, and I opened it, and it said, ‘Katie, marry me?’”

While appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2019, Stevens revealed that she first locked eyes with DiGiovanni while attending one of his concerts as a teenager, however the couple didn’t officially meet until a significant amount of time had passed.

“I actually was in attendance at one of his shows when I was 14 years old,” she said. “It’s not weird though because we didn’t meet then. We met seven years later.”