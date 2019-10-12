



Put it in print! The Bold Type star Katie Stevens is married to her boyfriend of five years, Paul DiGiovanni.

The two tied the knot on Saturday, October 12, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Boys Like Girls guitarist, 31, proposed to the American Idol alum, 26, on New Year’s Eve 2017. The engagement, which Stevens announced on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018, came weeks before the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary.

“when someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle 😍 love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️” she captioned an Instagram photo of her showing off her engagement ring.

In September, the Faking It alum celebrated her bachelorette party with her Bold Type costar Meghann Fahy and Freeform producer Bianca Iermieri.

“this girl made me feel so special this weekend and planned me a bachelorette night filled with the best people and most hysterical experiences! thank you @meghannfahy and @biancaiermieri,” Stevens captioned an Instagram photo of her and Fahy, 29.

The season 9 American Idol contestant also teased her nuptials in an Instagram post in September, where she expressed her excitement to spend “forever” with her then-fiancé.

“so close to forever with you. 💍the bells and whistles of the party, the details that are so easy to stress about, don’t matter. What matters is this. Me and you. I love you @paulblg ✨,” she wrote.

In an interview with Popsugar in June 2018, Stevens explained that DiGiovanni proposed to her by giving her a stack of envelopes in 2015 when the two were in a long-distance relationship.

“He wrote like, ‘Open when you’re on the plane to see me,’ ‘Open when [you] wake up early,’ ‘Open when you miss me,’ and one letter said, ‘Do not open until I say so. Important,'” she said.

Out of guilt, Stevens kept the last envelope unopened in her nightstand until she and DiGiovanni took a vacation to Switzerland three years later.

“I had it in my nightstand table for three years,” she said. “And he stole it out of my nightstand, brought it to Switzerland, and I opened it, and it said, ‘Katie, marry me?’”

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Stevens revealed that she first locked eyes with DiGiovanni at a Boys Like Girls concert as a teenager. The couple didn’t officially meet until years later.

“I actually was in attendance at one of his shows when I was 14 years old,” she said. “It’s not weird though because we didn’t meet then. We met seven years later.”

