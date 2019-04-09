Everything has changed when The Bold Type returns for season 3, both professionally and personally. Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) are officially back together; Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) and Kat (Aisha Dee) are officially done and Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) made a very difficult choice between two men vying for her heart.

“You will find out in the first five seconds [who she picked],” Stevens, 26, told Us Weekly in the exclusive video above. The other man is no longer part of her life, she confirmed. “She’s 100 percent all in, but I think whenever you have to make a decision when it comes to your heart, you always wonder, ‘Am I making the right choice? Is this person right for me?’”

Kat will also be wondering what’s next, both at work and in her personal life. While she and Adena are over, that doesn’t mean their lives aren’t overlapping. “Adena would never go away [completely],” Dee, 25, said. Stevens added, “You can’t sink the Kadena ship!”

As for Richard and Sutton, who finally got their happy ending in the season 2 finale, they’ll be figuring out how to balance working together and dating. “It’s going to affect everything in ways they expected and in ways they didn’t expect,” she said.

The Bold Type premieres on Freeform Tuesday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

