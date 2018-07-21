Katie Stevens: What’s in My Bag?

Katie Stevens has wedding fever. Since getting engaged to musician Paul DiGiovanni, 30, “I have some Brides magazines [in my bag],” the star of Freeform’s The Bold Type (Tuesdays, 8 p.m.) says. Her favorite section: honeymoon destinations. “Part of me wants to go to Hawaii,” she says. “But I might do something a little more adventurous, like Thailand.”

Stevens, 25, flies through the rest of her Status Anxiety sack for Us.

Liquid Assets

“I have a huge Smartwater. When I finish it, I go to Starbucks and ask them to fill my bottle up again. I’m that person.”

Getting Carded

“My [Goldendoodle Winnie] is an emotional support animal, so I carry that card — also, a key to the hotel where I got engaged and my voter registration card.”

Using Her Religion

“St. Anthony meant a lot to my grandmother. That was her favorite saint, so she gave me a little pendant.”

Splash of Color

“I have to use Vita Liberata Body Blur. I can’t be looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost!”

Go-to Girl

“My costars are always asking me to borrow things because I’m like Mary Poppins. We flew to New York and Meghann Fahy said, ‘I wish I had a face mask.’ I’m like, ‘Boom! Here’s one!’ And I pulled out a Dr. Jart+ mask.”

What else is inside Stevens’ bag? A Frank wallet; an iPhone 8 in an Apple navy leather case; Apple ear buds; i.am+ Buttons; Warby Parker Cleo shades; Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter; a Sephora makeup brush; a Benefit Rockateur Blush; a Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift; a Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Rosé; a Neocutis Lumière Bio‑Restorative Eye Cream; a Neocutis Micro Night Rejuvenating Cream; Zo Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads; PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum; a Native Deodorant in Lavender & Rose; The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson; The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph by Ryan Holiday; a Tennessee ID card; a MetroCard; a SAG card; a Bed, Bath and Beyond card; five Canadian dollars; Zyrtec; Advil; a toothbrush; a CorePower Yoga tag and a “F*ck You, Salad.” keychain.

