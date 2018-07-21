Stylish

Katie Stevens: What’s in My Bag?

By
Katei Stevens bag
Katei Stevens INSTAR Images

Katie Stevens has wedding fever. Since getting engaged to musician Paul DiGiovanni, 30, “I have some Brides magazines [in my bag],” the star of Freeform’s The Bold Type (Tuesdays, 8 p.m.) says. Her favorite section: honeymoon destinations. “Part of me wants to go to Hawaii,” she says. “But I might do something a little more adventurous, like Thailand.”

Stevens, 25, flies through the rest of her Status Anxiety sack for Us.

Katie Steven bag water bottle book magazine
Katie Steven’s bag US Magazine

Liquid Assets
“I have a huge Smartwater. When I finish it, I go to Starbucks and ask them to fill my bottle up again. I’m that person.”

Getting Carded
“My [Goldendoodle Winnie] is an emotional support animal, so I carry that card — also, a key to the hotel where I got engaged and my voter registration card.”

Using Her Religion
“St. Anthony meant a lot to my grandmother. That was her favorite saint, so she gave me a little pendant.”

Splash of Color
“I have to use Vita Liberata Body Blur. I can’t be looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost!”

Go-to Girl
“My costars are always asking me to borrow things because I’m like Mary Poppins. We flew to New York and Meghann Fahy said, ‘I wish I had a face mask.’ I’m like, ‘Boom! Here’s one!’ And I pulled out a Dr. Jart+ mask.”

What else is inside Stevens’ bag? A Frank wallet; an iPhone 8 in an Apple navy leather case; Apple ear buds; i.am+ Buttons; Warby Parker Cleo shades; Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter; a Sephora makeup brush; a Benefit Rockateur Blush; a Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift; a Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Rosé; a Neocutis Lumière Bio‑Restorative Eye Cream; a Neocutis Micro Night Rejuvenating Cream; Zo Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads; PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum; a Native Deodorant in Lavender & Rose; The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson; The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph by Ryan Holiday; a Tennessee ID card; a MetroCard; a SAG card; a Bed, Bath and Beyond card; five Canadian dollars; Zyrtec; Advil; a toothbrush; a CorePower Yoga tag and a “F*ck You, Salad.” keychain.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!