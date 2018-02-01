We see a lot of beauty products here at Stylish, but every year a few standouts make us stop dead in our tracks, pull out our phones to alert Instagram and then send us directly to the nearest makeup mirror (or front-facing camera, TBH). Here are 2018’s best new launches in the hair, makeup, fragrance and skincare categories! You’ll find the lipstick you need right this minute, the cleanser that might change your life, the palette that will sculpt your face and the creams that will keep you on the anti-aging trace. See our curated collection!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.