Katie Stevens is just our type of gal! The Bold Type star, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly 25 things you might not know about her — including her dream job if she weren’t an actress, her secret talent and the beloved childhood sandwich she first tried in her 20s. Read on to learn more facts about Stevens.

1. I didn’t have my first peanut butter and jelly sandwich until I was 20.

2. I still run up the stairs when I shut the lights off in the basement … ’cause basements are scary!

3. I speak Portuguese fluently, a little Spanish, and I can order wine and coffee in French.

4. For my 16th birthday, my parents took me to dinner and then asked for a job application [at the restaurant]. I started my first day of work as a busser [that week].

5. My aunt’s cat, Frank and Louie, was in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2012 as the longest-surviving Janus cat, meaning it was born with two faces.

6. [I believe] toilet paper should always roll in the “over” position on the holder.

7. I played flute and cello in middle school.

8. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

9. In high school, I was at a [house party that] was broken up by the cops. I hid in the bottom shelf of the linen closet. There are perks to being tiny.

10. I’ve been to Disney World 20-plus times.

11. I’d love to see a cure for Alzheimer’s. I lost my grandmother in 2015, and since then have been advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness and research alongside the Alzheimer’s Association.

12. At the movies, I like to get my own individual popcorn and a Diet Coke. If I’m feeling crazy, I’ll get Milk Duds or Buncha Crunch.

13. My first concert was Britney Spears when I was 9 years old.

14. I’m very good at completing simple math problems under a time limit.

15. Crash Bandicoot is my favorite video game, but it’s also impossible and extremely frustrating.

16. Growing up, I’d always say things like, “What if my future husband is in this room?” Little did I know I was in the same room as my husband [Paul DiGiovanni] when I was 14 and we never met. He’s the lead guitar player of Boys Like Girls. I went to their concert in 2007.

17. I’m a ride-or-die Green Bay Packers fan.

18. If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a chef! I’d love to have a cookbook.

19. I was bitten on the nose by a dog when I was 6 and have a scar [near] my eye. I love dogs more than people. The incident didn’t make me scared of them.

20. I hate flying but love to travel!

21. My dog, Winnie, is my best buddy. I would do anything for her.

22. I quit dance classes after five years. I wish my mom had forced me to keep doing it.

23. If I could only take one movie to a deserted island, it would be one directed by Rob Reiner.

24. I’d love to live in Portugal at some point in my life.

25. Sometimes I google what happens next in a movie while I’m watching, especially if it’s an anxiety-inducing one.

The Bold Type airs on Freeform Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.