You can’t take down Scarlet magazine’s staff — especially when Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are involved. Season 4 of The Bold Type picks up immediately after the events of the finale: There are issues happening at Scarlet and Jaqueline (Melora Hardin) is no longer the Editor-in-Chief. That is, until Jane finds out.

“It sends Jane into a bit of a tizzy. These girls are not going to go down without a fight, and they’re going to fight for what they think is right,” Stevens, 27, says on the Thursday, January 23, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “It might not be the most legal way of going about that. So you’ll see them get in that kind of mess.”

During the finale, Jane also reconciled with Ryan (Dan Jeannotte), deciding to forgive him for kissing someone else — a decision Stevens found to be very empowering.

“I feel like we always see the kind of trophy story of somebody getting cheated on and then being like, ‘I’m done with you,’ and wiping their hands clean. Whereas, I think that a lot of decisions that happen are the decision to stay and that’s really difficult,” the Faking It alum says. “At the end of last season, Jane says, ‘If I broke up with you, it would be for the wrong reasons; it would be because I felt pressure that I had to.’ That’s pressure from outside forces. I think that we all want to act like we’re these like fully empowered people. But I think that there’s empowerment in choosing what’s right for you and not listening to the outside forces. So that’s the choice that Jane made — who knows if that was the right one for her. We’ll find out.”

There will also be new men entering Jane’s life the season — her family. Her father, played by Kelly AuCoin, as well as her brother, played by Chord Overstreet, will appear in the later episodes of season 4. Oddly enough, Stevens is best friends with Overstreet’s sister — she was in her October wedding — so she already had a bond with the Glee alum.

“The week after my wedding was when we shot the episode with Chord and it was just so funny. It was nice because I kind of already have that banter with Chord,” she tells Us. Unfortunately, they won’t be singing — and even she’s not sure why.

“Maybe in the future when the writers and Freeform finally give us our musical episode, Chord can come back,” she says with a laugh, adding that they already have an idea for a campy musical episode, in which the three girls are on a mushroom trip and the entire thing is a hallucination. “That way, we can play into how ridiculous that is and how trippy and weird it is!

The Bold Type premieres on Thursday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET.