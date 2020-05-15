Let’s start with good news! There will be summer movies in 2020. One more time with emphasis? Sure, why not. There will be summer movies in 2020. And here’s the interesting twist: Even though the season has a reputation for its proliferation of sequels, spinoffs and revivals, this year’s edition will be a one-of-a-kind event of which we’ve never seen before.

Because of our current health pandemic, a handful of anticipated movies will debut on your favorite at-home screen — who knew Trolls: World Tour would turn out to be such a popular trailblazer? — while others are set to premiere at bona fide air conditioning-equipped theaters. And where are Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Fast & Furious 9, In the Heights, The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife and Jungle Cruise? They’ll see you all sometime in 2021.

But again, let’s focus on the positive. There. Will. Be. Summer. Movies. In. 2020. The proof is below, though obviously keep in mind that everything is subject to change. Enjoy the much-deserved escapism!