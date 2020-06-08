A new week means a new week of TV shows. Although Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette has been indefinitely pushed back, ABC will still bring fresh Bachelor content with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, kicking off with a retrospective look at the most memorable seasons in the franchise. The special series will for 10 three-hour episodes, beginning this week.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, HGTV’s Good Bones, MTV’s Double Shot of Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? begin new seasons.

Meanwhile, some shows are wrapping up. The finale of Teen Mom OG will air with a special. Teen Mom OG at Home: Taylor & Cory’s Baby Special was shot completely by Cory Wharton as he and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their first child together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special will air on Bravo, TBS will air the season 3 finale of The Last O.G. and What We Do in the Shadows will wrap up its second season on FX. Other finales include HBO Max’s Love Life, CBS’ Man With a Plan, HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America and HBO’s Insecure.

