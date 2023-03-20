Time to celebrate! The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens and former Boys Like Girls member Paul DiGiovanni have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Stevens, 30, and DiGiovanni, 35, announced the baby’s arrival on Monday, March 20, nearly one month after her birth. “She’s here 💗 2.23.23 — Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you,” they captioned several photos via Instagram.

The actress revealed her pregnancy when she and DiGiovanni walked the red carpet at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in November 2022. Stevens glowed while showing off her growing baby bump in a pale blue gown.

One day after the ceremony, Stevens took to Instagram to further celebrate the happy news. “Surprise 💗,” she wrote alongside a video of her pregnant belly.

Stevens first locked eyes with her now-husband when she saw his band Boys Like Girls in concert, but that wasn’t the official beginning of their love story.

“I actually was in attendance at one of his shows when I was 14 years old,” the former American Idol contestant explained during an April 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s not weird though because we didn’t meet then. We met seven years later.”

The twosome got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017. While speaking with Popsugar the following June, the Connecticut native shared that DiGiovanni proposed by giving her a stack of envelopes in 2015. At the time, the duo were in a long-distance relationship.

“He wrote like, ‘Open when you’re on the plane to see me,’ ‘Open when [you] wake up early,’ ‘Open when you miss me,’ and one letter said, ‘Do not open until I say so. Important,’” Stevens recalled.

She kept the last letter in her nightstand for three years, not touching it until the couple took a trip to Switzerland together.

“I had it in my nightstand table for three years,” the Faking It star added. “And he stole it out of my nightstand, brought it to Switzerland, and I opened it, and it said, ‘Katie, marry me?’”

Stevens and DiGiovanni tied the knot in October 2019.

Before getting her start in acting, Stevens auditioned for American Idol in 2009 as an aspiring country artist. She made it all the way to the Top 9 but was eliminated the following week. After her Idol dreams fell through, Stevens appeared on several talk shows and was later cast as Karma Ashcroft in Faking It. She went on to star on the popular Freeform series The Bold Type, which ended in 2021 after five seasons.

DiGiovanni, for his part, joined the band Boys Like Girls in 2005 and spent nearly 10 years in the group. He now focuses on songwriting and producing country music, collaborating with artists such as Scott Hendricks, Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. The guitarist also launched his own clothing brand, Black Carbon Custom.