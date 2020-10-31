In it for the long haul! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s romance is the definition of relationship goals.

The duo’s love story kicked off in 2012 when they met for the first time in June. That November, Us Weekly broke the news that Kloss and Kushner were officially dating.

The twosome would go on to sprinkle aspects of their relationship across their respective social media pages, including sweet PDA moments and photos from their trips to places like the Coachella Music Festival. The Oscar Health cofounder, for his part, rightfully earned the title of “Instagram boyfriend” due to the abundance of artistic shots he has taken of the Victoria’s Secret stunner for his own page.

The Kode With Klossy founder has never hidden her courtship, but she has refrained from revealing too many intimate details. “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. [Fashion designer] Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring. There’s no mystery anymore,’” she told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine in April 2018. “I know in my life what really matters to me.”

Kloss continued, “I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private, private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

After nearly six years of dating, the longtime couple announced their engagement in July 2018. They tied the knot in upstate New York that October, and they had their second wedding in July 2019.

By October 2020, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Kloss and Kushner were expecting their first child together. Prior to the baby news, a source told Us in March 2020 that they “have been trying to have a baby for a few months now” and they “think this is the right time.”

Though the twosome have found their happily ever after with each other, their relationship isn’t always smooth sailing. While Kloss’ venture capitalist husband is a life-long Democrat, his brother, Jared Kushner, is the senior advisor to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. (Jared married Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in 2009.)

In Vicky Ward’s 2019 tell-all book, Kushner, Inc., the author claimed that Joshua’s father “turned nasty” toward him over his dislike for Kloss and believed she wasn’t “the right person” for him long-term.

Despite the hardships, Kloss and Joshua do what it takes to make their love work. “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” the Project Runway cohost said in Vogue’s October 2018 issue. “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

Scroll down to take a closer look at the couple’s relationship over the years!