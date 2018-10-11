Karlie Kloss’ New Gig: Host of ‘Project Runway’

2018 has been a major year for Karlie Kloss. She has taken her supermodel-dom to new heights as a spokesmodel for Estee Lauder, gotten engaged to longtime love Joshua Kushner (that ring, though) and now she’s got a new gig to add to her resume: host of Project Runway.

Just last month, longtime hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they would not be returning to the hit series, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it is Kloss who is filling their shoes. And while longtime judge Nina Garcia is returning to the next season of the program, she will also be joined by designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist (and former editor of Teen Vogue) Elaine Welteroth.

As for Gunn’s role? Season 4 winner and successful designer Christian Siriano will be assuming the icon’s position as mentor to the contestants.

Kloss commented on her excitement about the latest development in her career in a statement to THR. “As someone who grew up watching Project Runway I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” she said, adding, “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”

This isn’t the only change coming for the long-running program. After a 10 year stint running at Lifetime, season 17 of Project Runway will air on Bravo, where it aired from 2004-2008.

