It’s official — Jennifer Garner has established herself as the ultimate fitspo. The Alias alum has always been superfit, but over the past few months, she’s taken her physique — particularly her arms — to the next level. The first time their insane shape became apparent was when the 46-year-old put them on display at the February 2018 Oscars, where she rocked a stunning bright blue chiffon Atelier Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Read on to find out the fitness and diet secrets that keep the actress supersculpted.