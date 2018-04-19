Karlie Kloss is killing it! The supermodel has a new gig under her already impressive list of jobs: as of this morning she is the newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador for Estee Lauder.

The entrepreneur is joining an impressive roster of spokesmodels and ambassadors including Carolyn Murphy, Fei Fei Sun, Gabriella Wilde, Hilary Rhoda, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Misty Copeland and Yang Mi.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Kloss’s first campaign with the iconic beauty brand will debut in July 2018 to support hero products such as Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme.

Is Yellow the New Millennial Pink? See the Hottest Hue on the Red Carpet

Even better: Karlie’s company Klossy Productions is partnering with the brand to create her very own related beauty content that she will be sharing across her social and digital platforms — including a behind-the-scenes sketch of Karlie during her first day of work at the Estee Lauder headquarters in NYC.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Tips For Getting Into Butt-Kicking Shape for ‘Quantico’

In a statement via press release, Aerin Lauder, Style and Image Director at Estee Lauder, said, “As a successful model, entrepreneur and founder of Kode with Klossy, Karlie is both beautiful and accomplished. I am so excited she is joining the brand.”

But that’s not all — given that Karlis is so committed to educating and building confidence in the next generation of women, Estee Lauder is also going to supporting Karlie’s initiative Kode with Klossy through coding camp and events.

On her latest gig, Karlie released a statement via the brand, “It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family,” she said. “I am so inspired by the brand’s legacy and values —from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company’s unparalleled commitment to creating best in class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honored to be part of such an iconic brand.”

Get ready, you guys — exciting things are clearly coming our way.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!