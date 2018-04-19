Day or night, Priyanka Chopra is ready for action.

Hollywood’s Badass Women Share Their Secrets to Getting In Shape

As FBI agent Alex Parrish on ABC’s Quantico, “I do all the stunts myself,” the actress tells Us, “and this season she’s a lot more lethal. Her fighting style is far less messy. Everything is deliberate. No one messes with Alex Parrish — and it’s a good thing, because people don’t mess with me, either!”

To stay in fighting shape, the 35-year-old (she’s best friends with future princess Meghan Markle) often walks instead of drives and takes stairs instead of elevators. Still, just being on set helps. “I get a lot of workouts in with professionals who show me combat,” adds Chopra, who prefers pizza on cheat days. “I get a lot of physical movement from actually filming the scenes too!”

Meet Meghan Markle’s Inner Circle

For season 3, she’ll take her perfect form abroad. Set three years after the season 2 finale, the show finds Alex “done with constantly being on edge and thinking the Americans don’t need her anymore,” explains the India native, who describes herself as a “travel fiend” in reality. “She goes to live a tranquil life in Italy.”

Your Guide to the Midseason Premieres

Cue the chaos — and her ­return to NYC. “Every ­episode is a specific crime,” teases the star. “There are a lot of ‘Oh, my God,’ and ‘What just happened?’ ­moments. It will leave fans speechless!”

Quantico returns to ABC Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!