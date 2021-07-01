A problem with her pants! It’s hard to forget Beyoncé’s amazing, life changing and all-around fabulous pregnancy announcement from the 2011 VMA Awards. While all the world saw was a flawless presentation of her growing baby bump in black pants and a purple Dolce and Gabbana sequin blazer, there was a bit of a fashion crisis going on behind the scenes.

And Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is finally spilling all the tea on what really went down backstage.

The 67-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 30, to share a very memorable of clip of her daughter singing “Love on Top” during the awards show and announcing her first pregnancy — all at once.

“Well this was a stressful night, at least it began that way,” Knowles started off her caption. “It wound up turning into a beautiful night but two hours before the performance we realized that the pants that I had gotten made were too tight and uncomfortable the panel that I had put in them was not stretchy enough.”

Obviously Queen B needs to feel good rocking out on stage, so Knowles, the fashion designer that she is, kicked her problem solving into high gear.

“Two hours before the performance I was at A Pea in the Pod Maternity shop. I bought two sizes in maternity pants but wound up taking the panel off of one of them and putting in the ones that I had made! Because the shape of the store bought ones was not right! Thank God it worked,” she explained.

To say it “worked” is an understatement. Not only did the singer look fabulous, but the wardrobe malfunction was also kept on the down low for 10 years!

Creating a look to embrace her daughter’s growing bump was a nice change of pace for Knowles, as she had previously been designing outfits for Beyoncé that would “camouflage the growing belly!”

“It was the best feeling in the world to have her show the whole world that tummy,” the Miss Tina by Tina Knowles founder wrapped up her caption.

It’s no surprise that fans got a rise out of this surprise story time, many taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“I loooveee the BTS commentary Mama Tina keep it coming,” one of her 3 million followers wrote. Another added: “Please do a documentary MS TINA you are full of soooo much knowledge!!!”

Others pointed out that Cardi B clearly took a cue from Beyoncé when announcing her second pregnancy earlier this week at the BET Awards. The 28-year-old “WAP” singer stepped out in a custom Dolce and Gabbana jumpsuit.

“Thought about this moment when Cardi revealed at the awards. That was such a beautiful moment. We w ere all in such shock and so happy for her! And the fact that she was performing like that preg! Maaan!! Respect to all the working mammas,” someone added.