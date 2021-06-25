Beyoncé is making sure the Beyhive is summer-ready! The 39-year-old fashion designer officially stepped into the swimwear space, dropping an adidas x Ivy Park bathing suit capsule collection.

The line, which is comprised of exclusively orange swimsuits, will launch on July 22. And of course, we’re already obsessed.

Dubbed Flex Park, the line begs the question: “How do you flex?” Basically, Queen Bey wants you to look and feel like your best self all season long — and her swimwear is here to help you do just that.

Taking a style cue from muscle beach culture, the collection includes everything under the sun. From one-piece bathing suits to beach bags, the drop has is stocked with all the summer necessities.

Plus, the line, which ranges from size extra small to 4X, epitomizes stylish sustainability. Every piece is made from polyester swim materials that contain a minimum of 85% recycled content.

The best part? There’s something for everyone. Shoppers can expect women’s one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards and coverups, men’s swim shorts and shirts and unisex slides in the clothing department. All apparel will fall in the range of $45 to $75.

If you’re on the hunt to up your accessories game, fear not — Beyoncé has you covered. The collection will include unisex hats, a towel, a water bottle and a tote bag, all of which range from $40 to $120.

To promote her newest drop, Beyoncé obviously had some killer creative. Instead of tapping professional models, the faces of the campaign are KNC beauty founder and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley, actor Quincy Brown and body-positivity influencer Tabria Majors.

On Thursday, July 24, the Ivy Park Instagram account also teased the collection, sharing a video of the models lifting weights in the swimwear — a further commitment to the muscle beach theme.

Surprise, surprise: fans lost it, instantly flooding the comments section.

“This plus sized model is GIVING WHAT NEEDS TO BE GAVE!!!!” a fan wrote. Another added: “Okay Quincy🔥😍.”

Others were quick to point out their obsession with the orange and white color theme.

One person chimed in: “Just take my money, BEYONCE!!!” Someone else said, “It’s the orange for me.”

Flex Park is drop 3.5 from the adidas x Icy Park partnership. They previously launched Icy Park, #ThisIsMyPark, which came with a second surprise release known as Drip 2.2, and the initial launch in 2020.