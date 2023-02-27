Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Babies

Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See Name, Photo and More

By
Keke Palmer CDFA Awards
Keke Palmer Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

First-time mom! Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have welcomed their first child together, they announced on Monday, February 27.

Pregnancy Pics! Keke Palmer’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival

Read article

Palmer and Jackson, both 29, revealed their baby boy in a set of photos via Instagram. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!” the Nope actress captioned the photos. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcome 1st Child With Boyfriend Darius Jackson - 613
Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram

The former Nickelodeon star first shared the news of her pregnancy live on air during her​ Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight,” Palmer quipped during the NBC broadcast. “I am,” she confirmed before revealing her bump to the audience.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued to joke with the crowd: “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

Palmer and Jackson first began dating in summer 2021, shortly after Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, starred in Insecure with Palmer.

Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Read article

The pair have been notoriously private with their relationship ever since but have shared glimpses via social media.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Darius wrote in a since-deleted post via Instagram when the couple confirmed their relationship in August 2021. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

Keke Palmer’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: Pregnancy Pics
Courtesy of Darius Jackson/Instagram

The Hustlers actress, who has previously been open about her fears of dating people in the industry, opened up about her beau during the Tamron Hall Show. “I’ve always been somebody that hasn’t wanted too much industry stuff in my life,” she said in November 2021. “[Darius is] very industry-adjacent, meaning he understands it but that’s not what he’s about. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend.”

Keke Palmer Through the Years: From Nickelodeon Star to MTV VMAs Host and Beyond

Read article

Shortly after sharing her pregnancy news, Palmer gushed over the fitness instructor. “Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring,” she wrote via Instagram on December 5. “Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone!”

Before Jackson, Palmer was linked to musician Styn, Rodney King, Quincy Brown and YG.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!