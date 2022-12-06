Keke Palmer is silencing the haters! The actress slammed trolls who said she looked “ugly” without makeup on Tuesday, December 6.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer, 29, tweeted, seemingly in reference to the fresh-faced selfie of herself and her partner, Darius Jackson, which surfaced online Tuesday. During her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, the Nope actress revealed that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

“I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real,” Palmer continued via Twitter. “I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like … I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just saying anything.”

The Alice star then laughed off the claims, adding: “I mean truly, it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Niecy Nash shared her two cents in the Twitter thread, writing, “Girl let auntie tell you this: hating people ain’t happy. And happy people ain’t hating! Mmmkay #youcutetherway.”

Star Jones echoed similar sentiments. “Baby sis … take your smart, talented, cute behind somewhere and enjoy your pregnancy. Remove fools from your focus and stand in that space God has created for you.”

Palmer’s followers also chimed in, coming to the Illinois native’s defense. “Keke is too pretty. They tried it. Keke is NOT the one!” a fan tweeted. A second social media user wrote, “Love ya Keke girl. You’re beautiful.” A third added: “Ugly???? Where!!!????”

The Hustlers actress has been the topic of conversation since her exciting pregnancy announcement. While sharing the news in her opening monologue on Saturday, December 3, she unbuttoned her chocolate Sportmax blazer to reveal her bare baby bump.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” Palmer said. She continued: “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

After disclosing the bombshell, Palmer raved about her glorious new chapter, saying: “This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”