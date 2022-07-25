Keke Palmer always delivers. In addition to giving award-worthy performances on the big and small screen, the actress is known to serve drama in the fashion department.

In July 2022, the Illinois native turned heads in a Y2K-inspired look at the Nope premiere in Los Angeles. Palmer, who stars in the Jordan Peele-directed thriller, stepped onto the red carpet in a corset top from Marc Jacobs teamed with a trendy low-rise black skirt and platform boots — also from the fashion house.

Of the look, the movie star told Vogue: “I’ve been a huge fan of Marc and his artistry for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to wear one of his designs for the premiere.” She explained to the publication that the edgy outfit made her feel “powerful and effortless at the same time.”

She added: “In the end, the entire look, mixed with my braids, really felt futuristic yet classic — which I thought was perfect for the Nope premiere and fit the theme of the film.”

In the film, Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya portray siblings Emerald and OJ Haywood as they attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object. The buzz surrounding the project and Palmer’s performance prompted a fan to compare her career to that of Zendaya‘s.

The fan argued that the different levels of “mainstream popularity” achieved by Palmer and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood” — but the Nickelodeon alum sees it a little differently.

Palmer clapped back, tweeting: “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Like acting, Palmer is no rookie when it comes to style.

The Scream alum doesn’t shy away from bold colors, fun textures and chic tailoring. She’s walked the red carpet in feathers, sported sexy suits and even nailed the naked trend when she rocked a metallic mesh two-piece at the 2016 American Music Awards.

“[My style] is still quite whimsical and practical,” Palmer told POPSUGAR in May 2022 while discussing the evolution of her wardrobe. “I don’t think I have changed too much. I’m still expressing me and what I feel in every moment.”

Another standout style moment of Palmer’s is the glittery brown Sergio Hudson gown she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. The actress told Vogue at the time that she channeled the legendary Diana Ross.

“The theme is American independence, and there’s no one better who comes to mind … I love Diana. She calls herself ‘The Boss,’ and I call myself ‘Big Boss,’ so I thought OK, [she] would be a great person to pull from,” Palmer said.

Keep scrolling to see more of the star’s best style moments: