YG is not happy with American Airlines. The 28-year-old rapper accused the airline of racism after being removed from a flight on Monday, August 13.

“F–k American Airlines,” YG (real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) said in a video shared on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “They kicked me off the plane. They said I’m drunk. I’m sober than a motherf–ker. Racist-ass motherf–kers. … I’m suing. Run it up!”

American Airlines responded via Twitter minutes later: “In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info.” In addition, a spokesperson for the airline tells Us Weekly, “The video speaks for itself – he was removed due to being intoxicated.”

The “My N–ga” performer was sitting in first class on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport when he was kicked off. It is unclear if he took another flight to the Big Apple, where he is scheduled to perform his single “Big Bank” with Big Sean and 2 Chainz on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 14.

“He didn’t even seem that drunk. He asked for tequila and gin before we took off,” a fellow passenger tells Us Weekly. “Something must have happened at the gate before he got on the plane. He sat down in his seat and then was asked to get up and walk off the plane.”

Us Weekly has reached out to YG’s rep for comment.

