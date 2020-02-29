Keke Palmer exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the things she really loves, such as piercings, reality TV and underdogs. Read on to learn more about the actress and GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke host.

1. I like to sleep in a pitch-black room.

2. But I used to be afraid of the dark.

3. I’m an extroverted introvert.

4. I like being barefoot anywhere.

5. I love the simple things in life: going to a movie, sitting at home on the couch, having an intimate dinner party with friends, lying in bed all day with a loved one.

6. I’m super spiritual.

7. I love piercings.

8. My first solo was in the church choir when I was 5.

9. I’m very sensitive.

10. I love underdogs.

11. I’m a middle child.

12. Vintage tees make me really happy.

13. Being responsible and dependable is a huge part of my personality, unfortunately!

14. My family means everything to me.

15. I have dreams of doing standup one day. Yikes!

16. I love reality TV.

17. I’m starting cooking classes soon.

18. I went to private school from first through third grade.

19. I change my phone number kind of a lot.

20. But I love structure and consistency.

21. I like being able to be with someone and do nothing.

22. I always wanted to do sports in school but I was homeschooled.

23. I’ve never broken anything, except a heart.

24. If I don’t have enough alone time, I can get very irritable.

25. I’m a hopeless romantic.

GMA3 airs on ABC weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.