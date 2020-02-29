Keke Palmer exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the things she really loves, such as piercings, reality TV and underdogs. Read on to learn more about the actress and GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke host.
1. I like to sleep in a pitch-black room.
2. But I used to be afraid of the dark.
3. I’m an extroverted introvert.
4. I like being barefoot anywhere.
5. I love the simple things in life: going to a movie, sitting at home on the couch, having an intimate dinner party with friends, lying in bed all day with a loved one.
6. I’m super spiritual.
7. I love piercings.
8. My first solo was in the church choir when I was 5.
9. I’m very sensitive.
10. I love underdogs.
11. I’m a middle child.
12. Vintage tees make me really happy.
13. Being responsible and dependable is a huge part of my personality, unfortunately!
14. My family means everything to me.
15. I have dreams of doing standup one day. Yikes!
16. I love reality TV.
17. I’m starting cooking classes soon.
18. I went to private school from first through third grade.
19. I change my phone number kind of a lot.
20. But I love structure and consistency.
21. I like being able to be with someone and do nothing.
22. I always wanted to do sports in school but I was homeschooled.
23. I’ve never broken anything, except a heart.
24. If I don’t have enough alone time, I can get very irritable.
25. I’m a hopeless romantic.
