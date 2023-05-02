Bumpin’ on The Met steps! The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”— and several pregnant stars donned stylish looks for the Monday, May 1, event.

Karlie Kloss turned heads when she debuted a baby bump on the iconic steps.

“I got a plus one, don’t tell anybody,” the model, 30, quipped to Vogue. “This is the first time I’m actually on a red carpet pregnant. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”

Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, who wed in October 2018, are already parents of son Levi, 2.

Moments later, Serena Williams debuted a baby bump of her own with husband Alexis Ohanian.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the tennis legend, who stunned in a black Gucci gown and pearls, wrote via Instagram. The twosome, who share 5-year-old daughter Olympia, wed in 2017.

Rihanna — who is pregnant with baby No. 2 — arrived hours after Kloss and Williams, and kept her bump under wraps in a giant fur coat.

She previously opted to skip the 2022 fundraiser as she prepared to give birth to her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. She welcomed a son less than two weeks later on May 13, 2022.

Nine months later, the “Diamonds” singer confirmed she is pregnant again, debuting a bump during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

Many fans of the singer believed that Rihanna stepping out on April 23 in a fur coat designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi in 1999 was a sign that she was set to attend on Monday.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85, was a regular at the Met Gala, and his legacy and designs will be honored at Monday’s event, which is co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.