Everything old is new again! Rihanna has revived a popular — but quirky — trend while on a date with ASAP Rocky in New York City.

For the Sunday, April 23, outing, the 35-year-old “Umbrella” singer — who is expecting her second child with Rocky, 34 — donned a skintight red mini dress over fitted pants. The pairing, favorited by Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus in the early 2000s, is currently experiencing a shocking resurgence thanks to Katie Holmes and now Rihanna.

Holmes, 44, surprised fashionistas everywhere when she donned a blue frock with flared jeans at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2022. More recently she styled a pleated shirt dress with a cutout floral skirt while promoting her new film, Rare Objects, in the Big Apple on April 11.

Rihanna, for her part, teamed her Sunday look with a fuzzy black bomber jacket, a rosy Gucci clutch and crimson sandal heels. For glam, the Barbados native sported a lined lip, golden eyeshadow and wore her hair in a Pamela Anderson-esque updo. Rocky, meanwhile, looked edgy in a black leather coat and jewel-covered jeans.

This wouldn’t be the first time the “Man Down” artist turned a night out into a fashion show. Earlier this month, Rihanna and her rapper beau enjoyed a bite at César in Paris. The Grammy winner showed off her baby bump in a gray crop top complemented by baggy cargo pants and fur coat designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi.

A few days prior, Rihanna stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, wearing a Wu-Tang Clan hockey jersey atop a tulle black gown. She was photographed leaving the eatery on April 5 with Rocky and their 11-month-old baby boy — whose name has not been revealed to the public.

The businesswoman and the “Pesos” rapper welcomed their first child together in May 2022. During her February Super Bowl LVI performance in Arizona, the songstress revealed that baby No. 2 is on the way. Rihanna showed off her baby bump in an all-red Loewe ensemble, announcing her pregnancy as she belted out her biggest hits.

Rihanna and Rocky were “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!” The insider added, “Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again. They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member.”