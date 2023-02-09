Beauty secrets! Pamela Anderson revealed the trick to creating her iconic ‘90s updo.

Anderson, 55, opened up about the style and explained how she managed to keep it in place during the Wednesday, February 8, episode of British Vogue’s Youtube Series In the Bag. “Don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse,” the Barb Wire star said as she took the lingerie out.

Anderson then used the underwear as a “scrunchy” to pull her blonde tresses up into a top knot, teasing: “This is the trick of the trade. We’re really flashing back to the ‘90s.”

The Home Improvement alum shared that “the tussled updo always had a pair of panties in them” before showing off other items in her bag, including lip balm, sunglasses, CBD oil and more.

For years, the Canada native was synonymous with the bouncy coiffure, sporting it on the red carpet and beyond. The style has inspired many celebs ever since, including Kim Kardashian, who wore her own iteration of the trend to the season 1 premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022.

Anderson recently donned the look at the red carpet debut of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, on January 30. The hairstyle featured voluminous curls with cascading tendrils that framed her face. The actress teamed the ‘do with a red gown by Naeem Khan that appeared to pay homage to her days on the hit series Baywatch.

The Love, Pamela author portrayed Casey Jean “CJ” Parker on Baywatch for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. The series followed a group of lifeguards as they patrolled the beaches of California — and the cast all donned red swimsuits as their uniforms.

Anderson revealed during a Monday, February 6, interview with ET Canada that she kept the one-piece after the show wrapped. “I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits,” she confessed, adding that she wears the look “every once in a while.”

The Scary Movie 3 star went on to share that she’s even donned the garment out in public. “One time, I was out with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him. I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?’” she recalled. “I jumped in the shower and came out soaking wet [wearing the suit] and gave everyone mouth to mouth.”