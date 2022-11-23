Wearing it like a crown! Hollywood’s biggest names served Us with major hair moments in 2022.

From fresh cuts to dye jobs and styles, the inspiration was endless.

Kim Kardashian entered a new era in May 2022 when she unveiled a platinum blonde mane at the Met Gala. The electric locks complemented her vintage Bob Mackie dress — which Marilyn Monroe famously wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The Selfish author went to great lengths to achieve the ‘do, bleaching it for several hours. In video footage from fashion’s biggest night, shared by sister Kylie Jenner, the reality star said: “Oh I’ve been doing this for 10 hours already. I’ll risk getting my hair to fall out.”

The Skims CEO maintained the makeover, rocking it during Paris Fashion Week and beyond. For the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2022, the Hulu star rocked platinum hair extensions styled in shaggy waves, making her skintight Balenciaga leather dress absolutely fierce.

Before copying Kardashian’s hue, however, make sure to do some research. The California native’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, told Us Weekly in May 2022 that when going so light, it is important to speak with a professional and update your daily haircare regimen. “What many people make the mistake of doing when they have lightened their hair — or when they have had a chemical treatment — is going about the same haircare routine,” he said, adding it is crucial to stay away from heat styling.

Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity to experiment with color.

Jodie Turner-Smith is a pro at switching up her appearance. While she’s rocked extensions, afros, box braids and more — her most standout hair transformation came at the November 2022 premiere of the Independent. For the red carpet event, the Queen & Slim actress debuted an icy green buzzcut. She made the look pop even more by donning matching eyeshadow.

Buzzcuts were also all the rage in 2022.

In addition to Turner-Smith, Maisie Williams and Doja Cat debuted shaved heads. In August 2022, the “Say So” singer showed off her new style via Instagram Live.

I was never supposed to have hair,” she told her followers. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja explained that she’s now free to “work out” and do “real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off.” She added: “If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without actually doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig. Either way, it’s much easier all around.”

Keep scrolling to see the best, boldest and most beautiful hair moments of 2022: