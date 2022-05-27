Kim K's Hair Pro Dishes the Mistake-Free Way to Go Platinum

Platinum perfection! With countless A-listers transforming their tresses for summer, it may be tempting to brighten up, but going super light comes with some caveats. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who famously bleached Kim Kardashian’s strands for the 2022 Met Gala, spoke with Us Weekly’s Stylish about what to know before jumping on the blonde bandwagon.

The LA-based pro and Color Wow global creative director’s client list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. He’s tended to the tresses of J. Lo, Drew Barrymore and the aforementioned Kardashian.

Still blonde, the Skims founder is in good company. Eiza Gonzalez, Emma Chamberlain and Dua Lipa — another one of Appleton’s clients — are among those to majorly lighten their strands recently, too.

Thinking about taking the plunge? Appleton cautions against going platinum blonde at home (unless your hair is naturally baby blonde). For some context, it took him approximately 17 hours and an intensive strategy to transform Kardashian for fashion’s biggest night out.

“The products available for home use aren’t that strong,” he explains. “I don’t think they’re legally allowed to be as strong as what you need them to be to take your hair platinum.”

Instead, book an appointment at the salon. “Have a consultation, speak about what the maintenance will look like and what to expect on the upkeep,” says Appleton. After all: “It’s like having a dog. It’s not just for Christmas; it’s a commitment.”

You may need to change your daily regimen as you know it, from what products you use, to the heat tools you rely on for styling. “What many people make the mistake of doing when they have lightened their hair — or when they have had a chemical treatment — is going about the same hair care routine,” says Appleton.

For example, what’s most destructive for lightened strands is hot tools, says the pro. “They can make the hair go yellow, or can even darken the hair and overall, it just really just damages the condition.”

An alternative to heat styling —and a perfect style solution for summer — is a slicked-back bun. “Put some conditioning treatment through instead of a gel,” he advises. “You don’t need gel on it because the conditioning treatment will hold it and actually give the hair a nice shine.” How’s that for a pro tip?