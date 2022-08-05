Doja Cat is living her truth! The pop star debuted a buzz cut via Instagram Live, explaining to fans that she “never liked having hair.”

The Grammy winner, 26, unveiled the transformation on Thursday, August 4. “I was never supposed to have hair,” the “Say So” artist told her followers. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Explaining her decision further, Doja said that her hair made her unable to enjoy activities like working out because her wigs would “slide” and “peel” off her head due to the moisture from sweating. “I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” Doja admitted.

Doja Cat explains why she has shaved her head: “I don’t like having hair… I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna fucking wear it out?” pic.twitter.com/HoKOo0E63p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2022

The hitmaker — real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — also shared that she felt it was time for the big chop since she rarely wore her natural tresses out, keeping her mane braided underneath wigs and weaves.

“I can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head.’ Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out, I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out … It’s just a nightmare,” Doja said. “I’m over it … What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna wear it out?”

Pleased with her choice, the singer added: “I’m liking this.”

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

Now, Doja said she can “swim, I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off.” She continued: “If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without actually doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig. Either way, it’s much easier all around.”

Feeling even more liberated, Doja then decided to shave her eyebrows while recording. “Oooh,” she said of the result, which she did using a razor and shaving cream.

While this may be the musician’s most dramatic transformation to date, Doja is known to switch up her look. Before her buzz cut, Doja rocked a pixie. She has also had her hair dyed blonde, pink, green and red. She’s sported braids, edgy ponytails and curly fros.

