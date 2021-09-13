Risky business! Doja Cat was the host (and a performer and an award winner!) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, and she made quite the splash when it came to her fashion for the evening.

We’re not talking about a little statement-making ensemble, oh no. The 25-year-old singer went all out, wearing a slew of wild and crazy outfits — including a full blown couture “worm” costume — that are sure to go down in red carpet history.

And to say fans are losing all sense of chill over her out-of-the-box outfits, would be a gross understatement.

The “Need to Know” singer kicked things off on a tamer note, walking the red carpet in a warrior-eque Andresas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress. Complete with a black bustier, purple draping, latex thigh-high socks and strappy sandals, the look was far from boring. Add her stone necklace, statement earrings, extra long acrylics and vibrant purple eyeshadow to the mix, and it’s safe to say she started off her fashion escapade with a statement.

Flash forward to the actual awards show, which took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Doja Cat’s style simply escalated.

She slipped into another design by Kronthaler, this time wearing a black bustier, navy gloves and black skirt with metal detailing. The artist didn’t just swap outfits though, she completely overhauled her glam too. Think: hair, makeup, nails.

For her third outfit of the evening, which she wore while performing “You Right,” she opted for a red dress with a handful of cutouts. In the hair department, she got a little help from hairstylist JSTAYREADY, who used ghd tools.

“Doja and I looked back at old photos and decided to recreate her Triller Fight Club performance hair look but with an icy white twist,” he said in a press release. “For this look, we opted for something grungy, textured and flow.”

As the night went on, Doja Cat’s looks just kept getting wilder and wilder. She wore a horse-print creation by Kronthaler with an actual upside-down chair on her head (yes, you read that right).

Later that evening, she slipped into a full-blown couture worm costume designed by Thom Browne. “I look like a worm. That’s dope,” she said when accepting the Moon Man for Best Collab with SZA for “Kiss Me More.” “I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award.”

This look sent the Twitterverse into a total tizzy — and understandably so. “Doja Cat: My favorite worm,” a fan captioned a photo of the singer. “Why is Doja Cat built like that worm from Bugs Life LMAO,” another added.

“Imagine being as pretty as dojo cat, showing up on stage looking like a worm and STILL pulling it off. I hate her,” a user joked. “LMAO FORM WORM TO A CHAIR, DOJA CAT IS SO ICONIC,” someone else said.

To see all of the “Woman” singer’s crazy couture from the 2021 VMAs, keep scrolling!