Jennifer Lopez just got back from her Italian getaway with boyfriend Ben Affleck, and boy, is she glowing! The triple threat stunned unsuspecting fans at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12, wearing a David Koma ensemble comprising a cleavage-baring David Koma top and an itty-bitty cutout miniskirt.

The JLo Beauty founder accessorized the killer look with luxury Lebanese jeweler YEPREM’s 18k white gold diamond earrings (which cost a whopping $16,800 at Bergdorf Goodman). She rounded out the outfit with rings from the same brand and some from the fine jewelry company, Kavant & Sharart.

The Bronx native took to her Instagram page to share behind-the-scenes content from the coveted event, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. She shared a clip with her 175 million Instagram followers treating the venue’s hallway like a catwalk — with what appear to be an army of security guards surrounding her.

The Hustlers star’s surprise VMAs appearance comes just hours after she and Affleck went red carpet official at the premiere of The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival. For the event, J. Lo looked positively breathtaking in a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline ornamented with crystals. The carpet marked their first time appearing as a couple in a whopping 18 years.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance following the hitmaker’s split from fiancé of two years, Alex Rodriguez, in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a statement to the Today show.

The “On the Floor” singer and actor met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2001 and got engaged in 2002. Just days before they got married in 2003, the couple postponed their wedding, citing “excessive media attention” as to why. When 2004 came around, they formally called in quits.

But now, it’s evident that sparks are flying all over again, and there’s no doubt that J. Lo is feeling — and looking — fabulous. In honor of the 2021 VMAs, keep scrolling to relive her sexy ensemble from every single angle.