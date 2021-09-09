That’s amore! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken their love to Venice, Italy, ahead of the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival premiere of his forthcoming film, The Last Duel.

The pair were spotted arriving in the City of Canals on Thursday, September 9, holding hands and grinning at one another.

Lopez, 52, wore a long-sleeve white lace dress with a bow at her neckline and clutched a black handbag in her other hand. For his part, Affleck, 49, donned a pair of black pants, a matching long-sleeve shirt and sneakers. They both wore oversized sunglasses and face masks as they prepared to board a private water taxi.

The Good Will Hunting star’s upcoming movie, which he cowrote with Matt Damon, is slated for a Friday, September 10, premiere at the film festival.

The Massachusetts native reunited with his former fiancée in April after she ended her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed the pair were seeing one another.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

By July, the couple made their Instagram debut when they were both included in Leah Remini’s birthday party post. “#tbt to not that long ago,” the 51-year-old King of Queens alum wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside footage from her “beautiful” birthday festivities.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Argo director and the Hustlers star getting cozy in one frame. The pair’s relationship has continued to heat up as they’ve taken vacations together and even hung out with each other’s family.

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” a source previously told Us in August, noting that Affleck considers the New York native the “one that got away” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

The pair were first linked after they met on the set of Gigli in 2001. After a whirlwind courtship, Affleck proposed with a now-iconic pink diamond bauble in November 2002. After postponing their nuptials one year later, the pair eventually called it quits in January 2004.

Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony — with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, both 13 — before they split in 2014.

Affleck, for his part, eventually married Jennifer Garner before welcoming daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The couple later divorced in 2018 after separating in 2015.

Keep scrolling to see more snaps of the Bennifer’s Venetian getaway: