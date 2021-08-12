Still going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit up celebrity hotspot Craig’s for dinner after returning home from their luxurious European yacht trip.

The “Get Right” singer, 52, and the Argo director, 48, were photographed at the West Hollywood restaurant on Wednesday, August 11, along with Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme. The Hustlers star was dressed casually in a beige tank top and white wide-leg trousers, while her beau chose a dark V-neck sweater and matching pants.

Earlier this week, the couple were spotted hanging out on the beach in Malibu with Affleck’s pal Matt Damon, who has expressed his support for the pair’s rekindled relationship. “I love them both,” the Martian actor, 50, told the Today show in May, shortly after their reunion made headlines. “I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

The duo, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and were briefly engaged, recently got home from Italy and the South of France, where they were celebrating Lopez’s birthday on a yacht. Throughout the trip, the twosome couldn’t keep their hands to themselves, both on the ship and shoreside at their various dinner outings.

“Jen and Ben were packing on the PDA on the boat and for Instagram,” an insider told Us Weekly in July. “[They] wanted to share their love with the world.”

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer called the trip “her best birthday yet,” the source added, noting that the couple will be “hitting up red carpets again” when it’s possible and are “ready to fully be a public couple.”

As they move forward in their relationship, the twosome have also been spending time with each other’s kids. Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The pair split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

“As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way,” an insider told Us in July. “She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids.”

The couple have also been house-hunting in Los Angeles, looking at homes in the Bel Air and Beverly Hills neighborhoods.

“Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” a source told Us last month. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

