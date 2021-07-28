Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Yacht Getaway Was Her ‘Best Birthday Yet’

Red hot birthday! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in a “great place” after their romantic French vacation, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Jen and Ben were packing on the PDA on the boat and for Instagram,” the insider says. “[They] wanted to share their love with the world.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer, 52, “called it her best birthday yet,” the source adds, noting the couple will be “hitting up red carpets again” soon and are “ready to fully be a public couple.”

Lopez and Affleck, 48, kicked off her birthday weekend on Saturday, July 24, at L’Opera in St Tropez, France. The pair were spotted cuddling up to one another at the restaurant as the birthday girl sipped on wine and the Argo director enjoyed what appeared to be a soft drink.

The Hustlers star rang in her big day by sharing photos from her and Affleck’s trip to France, which included an outing on a yacht.

“5 2 … what it do …💗,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday alongside a series of sexy bikini snaps of herself on vacation.

Lopez topped off the hot photo shoot session with an equally steamy couples’ photo, making her and Affleck’s romance Instagram official.

Us confirmed in April that the former couple, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, had reconnected and were spending time together following Lopez’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez that same month.

“[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a source exclusively told Us in May, noting things have “progressed” into something more.

A second insider added that the pair have “always loved each other” and those close to them “won’t be surprised if they end up together.”

The twosome have since jetted off to Montana, Miami and France together, with a source telling Us last month that they are “very much in love” after rekindling their romance.

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal,” the insider said in June. “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

The “Get Right” singer and the Gone Girl actor have even begun house hunting together in the Beverly Hills and Bel Air areas of Los Angeles, a source told Us earlier this month.

“Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” the insider explained. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

For more on Bennifer, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.