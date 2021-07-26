Ain’t it funny! Jennifer Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday in France with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, and the couple couldn’t have been more adorable.

The “Get Right” singer and the actor, 48, made their most public appearance yet on Saturday, July 24, celebrating Lopez’s big day while at L’Opera in St Tropez, France.

The pair’s outing came one day before the duo, who were initially together from 2002 to 2004, made their relationship Instagram official. On Sunday, July 25, the two-time Grammy nominee shared multiple photos via Instagram of herself on a yacht. In the last slide, she and the director shared a sexy kiss.

The photos also reminded fans of another iconic moment the couple had years ago, as they famously smooched on a yacht during Lopez’s 2002 video for “Jenny From the Block.”

Lopez and Affleck first reunited in April, shortly after the actress called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about their romance. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

While the two didn’t work years before, “there’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work,” the source added. “Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

The Selena star hasn’t publicly commented on her romance with Affleck, recently dodging a question during an interview on the Today show.

“I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy,” Hoda Kotb said during a July 20 interview. “Look, I’ve known you for years. … You look happier.”

Lopez coyly responded, “I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda.” Kotb, 56, then added that the musician looks “happier” as of recently, adding, “Every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?”

The producer then brought the interview back to the song she was promoting, noting that the message around it is love, something that is “never more relevant than it is right now.”

Scroll down for photos from Lopez’s birthday outing: