Truly a classic! Jennifer Lopez is glad longtime fans can still find something to love about her record This Is Me… Then as she rekindles her flame with her then-muse, Ben Affleck.

“That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there,” the 51-year-old Grammy nominee recalled during a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden. “And I think that’s why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, ‘Wow, really?’ And I think it gave people hope. … Some things do last forever.”

Lopez released her third studio album in November 2002, shortly after she split from ex-husband Cris Judd and sparked a romance with Affleck, now 48. The Gone Girl actor had a hand in inspiring many of the songs that made it onto the record, including “Loving You,” “All I Have,” and of course, “Dear Ben.” At the time, Lopez admitted that having her relationship heavily scrutinized wasn’t easy.

“We try to make the best of it,” she told MTV News in October 2002. “I’m not saying there’s not times that we wish [we] could just be going to the movies and come out and there’s not a crowd there waiting. … But at the same time we both love what we do. If that’s something that’s part of it, then that’s fine. We feel the love and we’re very happy about it.”

The iconic aughts couple sent fans into a frenzy earlier this year when they were spotted reconnecting in Los Angeles following Lopez’s April split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. After a handful of romantic getaways, Us Weekly confirmed in May that the pair are “full-on dating” and “very happy” with their relationship’s progress.

Neither the Hustlers actress nor the Oscar winner, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, have publicly addressed their status. However, Lopez has alluded to feeling like she’s finally found her groove.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry,” she said on Apple Music. “I don’t put that on them. It’s show business. I put my best foot forward. I’m my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too. That’s my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives.”

While her time in the spotlight hasn’t always been a breeze, the New York native is “so grateful” for all things that brought her to where she is today. “I’m glad that we’ve been on this journey together. I love it. I love it. … Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful.”

Lopez and Affleck’s long history has helped their rekindled romance heat up even faster — and things are quickly becoming serious. A source recently told Us that the pair were spotted house hunting in Los Angeles together.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” a second insider noted. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”