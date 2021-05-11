No one can believe it! After news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out again, plenty of celebrities weighed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Us Weekly confirmed in late April that the former couple had been spending time together in Los Angeles after Lopez, 51, announced her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier in the month. On Monday, May 10, a source told Us that they had spent Mother’s Day weekend vacationing in Big Sky, Montana.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together,” the insider said, adding that they “looked very happy” during the trip. “Big Sky is a special place to Ben.” The Daily Mail also published photographs of the couple riding in an SUV together.

Affleck, 48, met the Hustlers star in 2001 on the set of Gigli, where they began a whirlwind relationship. While they were briefly engaged, the romance ended in early 2004. Lopez called their split her “first real heartbreak” in her 2014 book, True Love.

“It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours. And that was the moment when Marc [Anthony] reappeared in my life.”

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer married Anthony, 52, in June 2004. They divorced in 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck, for his part, was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The couple wed in 2005 and separated in 2015; they finalized their divorce in 2018.

Earlier this year, the Argo director sang his ex-fiancée’s praises in an InStyle cover story about her. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he told the magazine.

In the same article, he wondered how she’s kept her skin glowing year after year. “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he quipped. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

