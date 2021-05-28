Alex Rodriguez can’t shake Madison LeCroy after the Southern Charm star was dragged into his split from Jennifer Lopez.

A rep for the 45-year-old former MLB player shut down reports that Rodriguez contracted LeCroy, 30, after his engagement to Lopez, 51, ended in April.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family,” Rodriguez’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement.

The Bravo personality, meanwhile, told Page Six: “As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past.” A source also tells Us Weekly that there is no truth to the claims that Rodriguez got in touch with LeCroy in recent weeks, but noted that his team “reached out” to LeCroy after the split.

The reality TV personality made headlines in January after Rodriguez was discussed at the season 7 reunion of Southern Charm. While his name was bleeped, LeCroy later confirmed that he was the athlete Craig Conover claimed the hairstylist “flew to Miami to f–k” during her rocky relationship with Austen Kroll.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said on the episode. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

She later told Page Six that she and the former New York Yankees star’s phone calls were “innocent,” insisting that he’s “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.” (A source close to Rodriguez told Us at the time that he’s “never met” LeCroy.)

While reports surfaced that same month that Rodriguez and Lopez had split, they revealed they were working on their relationship and still together. The twosome, who got engaged in 2019 after two years together, called it quits for good in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a joint statement to the Today show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

While sources subsequently told Us that the former baseball player was holding out hope he and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer could work it out, Lopez is giving her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck another shot.

“There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben,” another source told Us earlier this month. “It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”