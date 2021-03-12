All roads lead back to Bravo? Madison LeCroy’s alleged relationship with Alex Rodriguez was discussed at the Southern Charm reunion before he split from Jennifer Lopez.

Craig Conover brought up the reality TV personality’s connection to Rodriguez during part one of the reunion, which aired in January 2021.

“You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” Conover alleged. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine. … You know why [your ex] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player.”

While they bleeped the athlete’s name during the reunion, Andy Cohen pointed out that they were referring to a “very famous” former baseball player.

“Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test,” LeCroy fired back at the time. “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

Southern Charm viewers speculated that the cast was referring to Rodriguez after fans discovered he had “liked” and then later “unliked” several of LeCroy’s Instagram photos. After Danni Baird confirmed his identity on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast, LeCroy spoke to Page Six about the scandal in February 2021.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said, referring to Rodriguez and Lopez, who got engaged in March 2019. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy added on February 3 that she’s “spoken” to the former New York Yankees star on the phone “randomly, but not [consistently].”

A source close to Rodriguez, meanwhile, told Us Weekly that he “never met” the Bravo star.

Us confirmed in March 2021 that Rodriguez and Lopez ended their four-year relationship. Social media users subsequently speculated about LeCroy’s role in the split.

Scroll through for five things to know about LeCroy: