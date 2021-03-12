Trouble in paradise? Nearly two weeks before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits, the former athlete gushed about his fiancée via Instagram.

Rodriguez, 45, shared a lovey-dovey pic of himself and the “Pa Ti” singer, 51, on February 28. The former New York Yankee called Lopez “Perfección,” or perfection in English.

The photo showed the Grammy award winner standing in front of Rodriguez, who was pictured with a hand resting on her shoulder. It was snapped while the two were on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez, for her part, shared a series of pics that showed her and her beau kissing in the same location. Lopez smiled in some of the photos while Rodriguez kissed her on the cheek. He commented on the social media slideshow with three red-heart emojis.

News of the split broke on Friday, March 12. Us Weekly confirmed the breakup, revealing that the couple decided to call it quits after four years together. They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

The pair were planning their wedding before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and spoke often about the challenges they faced as a result. In December 2020, the Hustlers actress discussed the wedding in an interview on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, revealing that she and Rodriguez were in “no rush.”

She said at the time that they actually considered calling off their wedding all together altogether but maintained that they still wanted to be together. “We’ve talked about that, for sure,” she said during the interview. “At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’ And it just comes down to personal … like, ‘What do you want to do?'”

Lopez told Cohen, 52, “There’s definitely no rush” to tie the knot. She noted that they had a special wedding abroad planned for June but couldn’t make it work because of COVID-19 safety restrictions. They announced that they had “indefinitely” postponed their wedding in May. A source told Us exclusively at the time that everything was in place for the wedding.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” the insider said. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J. Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal. She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends.”

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. She and Anthony share twins Emme and Max, 12. Rodriguez has also been married before and shared daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

One month before the split news, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy alleged that she had a FaceTime relationship with Rodriguez. While a source close to him maintained they “never met,” Lopez never publicly commented on the scandal.