Another setback. Alex Rodriguez shared a major update on the status of his wedding to Jennifer Lopez amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause,” the former New York Yankees player, 44, said during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 23. “[We’ll] see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the couple were forced to delay their summer nuptials in Italy due to the global crisis.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” a source told Us. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J. Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal. She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends.”

Lopez, 50, previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her and A-Rod’s plans were still up in the air.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she said on April 7. “So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Us confirmed in March 2017 that the Grammy nominee and Rodriguez were dating. The news came on the heels of her two-month fling with Drake. The Sunday Night Baseball analyst proposed to Lopez in March 2019 during a trip to the Bahamas.

J. Lo was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares twins Max and Emme, 12, with Anthony. Rodriguez, for his part, was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they coparent daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

