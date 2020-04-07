One day at a time. Jennifer Lopez admitted that the current coronavirus outbreak has had “a little bit” of an impact on her wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez.

The “On the Floor” singer, 50, joined Ellen DeGeneres via video chat on Tuesday, April 7, to discuss how she and her blended family have been adjusting to social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis. While Us Weekly previously reported that Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, were planning on tying the knot this summer, the Hustlers star revealed that they’ve had to reconsider in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” Lopez explained from her Los Angeles home. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Us confirmed in March 2017 that the Second Act actress and the former MLB star were dating and the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala two months later. After two years together, Rodriguez popped the question on a romantic tropical getaway and announced the happy news via Instagram. Shortly after the proposal, an insider explained to Us why the soon-to-be husband and wife are such a perfect match.

“Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the source said in July 2019. The retired athlete, for his part, is “obsessed with Jennifer” and “positions her as a ‘gift from God.'”

After a whirlwind start to 2020, which included Lopez’s high-energy Super Bowl halftime performance, the Grammy nominee was looking forward to finally settling into wedding planning mode. A source told Us in February that the couple was “so incredibly happy” to take one step closer to exchanging their vows.

“J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his,” the source added. “They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The Golden Globe nominee has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 51, share 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.