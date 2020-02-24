Just two friendly exes! Marc Anthony has scored an invitation to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming nuptials to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Marc Anthony will be at J. Lo and A-Rod’s wedding,” a source tells Us, adding that the former couple “have always sustained a healthy and respectful relationship” following their split in 2011.

Lopez, 50, and Anthony, 51, tied the knot in June 2004 in an intimate home wedding. The longtime pals briefly dated in the 1990s, but ultimately rekindled their romance in early 2004 after the “On the Floor” singer ended her engagement to Ben Affleck and the “Vivir Mi Vida” separated from his wife, Dayanara Torres.

In July 2011, a rep for Lopez and Anthony confirmed to Us that the duo made the “very difficult decision” to end their marriage. The breakup was “an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

Lopez and Anthony share 12-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, who were 3 years old when the music stars announced their split.

The former couple were able to build a strong friendship following their separation, but the journey to get there wasn’t easy. Speaking to W magazine in 2016, the Golden Globe nominee revealed how she’s strengthened her relationship with Anthony for their children’s sake.

“When my marriage [to Anthony] ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness,” she said at the time. “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

Lopez also told the publication, “I hung in there for seven years. I knew very quickly that it wasn’t the right thing.”

The Hustlers actress found love again after Anthony, who went on to marry Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017. Us confirmed in March 2017 that Lopez began a romance with Rodriguez, 44, after calling it quits with on and off beau Casper Smart in August 2016. The retired New York Yankees star proposed to Lopez during the couple’s tropical getaway in March 2019. Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Lopez and Rodriguez “are getting married this summer.”

Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez, for her part, was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She was also engaged to Affleck, 47, from 2002 to 2004.

“I always planned to get married again,” Lopez said on the Today show in May 2019. “I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kinda walk through this crazy thing with.”