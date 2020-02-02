Jennifer-Lopez-and-Alex-Rodriguez-Will-Marry-This-Summer

The hottest nuptials of the year? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are planning to walk down the aisle this summer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are getting married this summer,” the source says of the couple.

Us confirmed in March 2017 that Lopez, 50, was dating Rodriguez, 44, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala two months later.

In August 2018, Lopez gushed about the former New York Yankees star at the MTV Video Music Awards in her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech. “Alex, you’re like my twin soul,” she raved as Rodriguez watched on from the audience. “We’re like mirror images of each other. You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho, and I love you.”

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March 2019 during a tropical vacation with the “Medicine” singer. “She said yes,” he announced via Instagram, uploading a pic of Lopez sporting a square-cut diamond ring.

The MLB alum said in a New Year’s Eve 2019 Instagram video that he feels “incredibly and blessed” and “lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.”

Meanwhile, Lopez feels secure in her connection to Rodriguez, a source told Us in July 2019. “Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the source explained.

The Golden Globe nominee has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, sharing twins Max and Emme with the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2008 and share two daughters, Natasha and Ella.